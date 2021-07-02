Police said a Dubuque man is accused of setting small fires in the basement of his apartment building.
Charles W. Wessling, 45, of 532 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on charges of first-degree arson and possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that police and firefighters responded at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday to 530 E. 22nd St. after a fire was reported. Authorities found the basement of the building filled with smoke and smoldering items. Firefighters said they had been to the building a couple of days prior for a similar small fire. Firefighters found “wire that was burning and they thought someone was burning the insulation off of copper wire,” according to documents.
Police spoke with Wessling, a resident of the building. He said the smoldering debris was from two days prior.
After additional questioning, Wessling said “he had made a pile in the basement and then plugged in an ‘electronic device,’” which he placed upon the pile, according to documents.
Wessling described the pile as being made up of “dandelions, a softball or leather ball, a birdhouse and other ‘projects’” and that he had set the electrical device on the pile “to make it go,” according to documents.
Police said Wessling would not admit to directly starting the fire while admitting that his actions would cause a fire, but he faulted the building’s owner and maintenance for it.