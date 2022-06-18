Dubuque's Comiskey Park came to life Saturday afternoon as hundreds of people flowed in to celebrate Juneteenth with friends and family.
The Multicultural Family Center hosted the 12th annual event Saturday to celebrate the national holiday, which commemorates the effective end of chattel slavery in the U.S.
More than 200 people attended the event, where clear skies and a cool breeze pushed them toward lawn games, picnic tables and community booths around the park.
Lindsey Lucille, whose jewelry company Unfiltered Brown Girl exhibited a booth at the Juneteenth celebration, said events like Saturday's are important to "bring pride to the community."
"It's a way to bring forward that representation that we don't always see every day," she said. "It brings out the good energy in people that wants to be the change and influence others to embrace (diversity)."
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 each year to commemorate the freedom of formerly enslaved Black people in the U.S. The holiday recognizes the date in 1865 when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
For many, it is a day of celebration, community and reflection.
"What I always express to people is that Juneteenth is a celebration (of) the progress we've made in the history of this country, the struggles and the trials," said event planning committee member Ernest Jackson. "We're celebrating where we are today."
"The gist of Juneteenth for me is to know the past and then keep moving forward," echoed attendee James Busch, who was involved in Saturday's event through the Dubuque Black Men Coalition. "It's not forgetting the past, so we don't make the same mistakes in the future."
Education, celebration of progress
While the holiday has been celebrated for decades by many in the Black community, it wasn't until last year that Congress and President Joe Biden moved to make the day a national holiday.
It resulted in increased public awareness for the anniversary, and for some, it was an introduction to the day's cultural and historical significance.
Attendee Shelly Hess said last year was the first she'd heard of Juneteenth. She attended Saturday's event to enjoy time outside with family, while also engaging with the Dubuque community.
"And also, it's a good way for him to learn about culture," she added, gesturing to 7-year-old Conner Hess, who was chowing down on a free hotdog at one of the park's picnic tables. "I don't like when people discriminate, ... and I think that (behavior comes from) how you raise your kids."
First-time vendor and Legacy Made XPerience owner Trijuana Robinson also learned of the holiday recently. Since then, she said, the day has come to represent acceptance and recognition.
"For me, I didn't know anything about Juneteenth up until probably five years ago," Robinson said. "You would think I would know, but I didn't. So Juneteenth, to me, really continues to make me grow and learn more."
Thanks to first-time visitors like Hess and Robinson, Jackson said the event has seen an increase in participation the past couple years. Even as the numbers grow, however, the feeling of community and commemoration has stayed the same from year to year.
"It's nice for the community to get together like this," said Nino Erba, who was helping run the NAACP booth at the event. "And it's just important to have these conversations, because having them is vital to making sure that we move forward."
