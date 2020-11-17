STOCKTON, Ill. — A museum in Stockton is holding a virtual gift sale as a fundraiser for the winter season.
Stockton Heritage Museum is selling various items placed behind its front entrance windows. Museum officials announced that the sale is being held to recoup the drop in donations that the museum experienced this year due to the pandemic.
Anyone interested in buying an item on display can inquire by messaging the Stockton Heritage Museum Facebook page or by calling 815-747-2220. A list of items is also available on the Facebook page.