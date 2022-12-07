Eastern Iowa Democratic Party leaders, officials and political scientists expect major impacts if the Democratic National Committee follows through on ousting Iowa as an early presidential primary state.
The DNC’s rule-making panel last week voted to remove Iowa as the leadoff state, potentially ending its 50-year run as the first-in-the-nation proving ground for the party’s candidates. The change received not only the support, but the urging, of President Joe Biden.
During each competitive primary, presidential candidates have flooded Iowa for up to a year before the state kicked off the primary season.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz noted that such candidates historically do not go as often to smaller states that fall later in the primary calendar.
“If it’s not a way to narrow the field, the field will be narrowed by early states and there won’t be that reason to come to Iowa,” he said. “If you look at states that are later in the process, there’s not a whole lot of attention paid to those states.”
The changes still will have to be approved by the full DNC in a vote likely early next year, but it almost certainly will follow the rule-making committee’s lead.
The Republican National Committee still intends to keep the Iowa caucuses first on its schedule.
The arguments among Democrats for removing Iowa and replacing it with South Carolina starting in 2024 included a push by some of the party’s top leaders to start choosing a president in states that are less White, especially given the importance of Black voters as Democrats’ most loyal electoral base. It also comes after technical meltdowns sparked chaos and marred results of Iowa’s 2020 Democratic caucuses.
Carrie O’Connor, chairwoman of Dubuque County Democratic Party, said Tuesday that she could not offer a “unified position” from local party members reacting to the recent news.
“For as many people as I’ve discussed this with, I’ve heard that many opinions,” she said. “We locally are as conflicted as the party is nationally.”
Iowa has a law that requires party caucuses to be held by the last week in February and to be the first caucuses nationally.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn cited that law when blasting the proposed changes.
“Small, rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our presidential nominating process,” he said in a statement. “Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the Midwest without doing significant damage to the party for a generation. ...
“Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February and before any other contest. When we submit our delegate selection plan to the Rules and Bylaws Committee early next year, we will adhere to the State of Iowa’s legal requirements and address compliance with DNC rules in subsequent meetings and hearings.”
The DNC panel also recently approved stripping states that did not follow the new calendar of their delegates to the party’s national convention.
That could reduce Iowa’s influence even further than no longer being first, according to Budzisz.
“It’s losing its focus not only at the beginning of the race but probably also its prominence at the end of the race” because of the success of Republicans in recent elections, he said. “Meanwhile, a state like Wisconsin will remain a focus in the general because it is a swing state.”
University of Northern Iowa political science professor Chris Larimer said the state also could lose influence in future Democratic administrations.
“There are staffers or supporters who are picked up in Iowa who stay with the candidate and then get a place in the administration,” he said.
Larimer acknowledged former Iowa governor and current U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack as a remaining sign of the influence of Iowa and its priorities.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Government and External Affairs Ryan Sempf said the caucuses have connected the area to different administrations, including that of Biden.
“Because of that time he spent here in the state, there are people here who have a bond,” he said. “We would not have the ability to communicate the city’s priorities and pull down federal funds without that.”
Sempf said he was glad national Republicans “still valued” Iowa’s influence enough to keep it first.
Budzisz said that Iowa Republicans, in keeping the caucus first, will retain their influence over their national candidates.
“For Republicans, it will be interesting to see because compared to other states, while (Iowa) is solidly red, it may not be the same kind of conservatism that can be seen in other states,” he said. “So, I think it will continue to have a focus for Republican candidates for some time now, which you can see already with potential (Republican) candidates’ visits.”
Iowa Democrats also could see negative impacts of the change at the state and county level, Larimer said, but those would be difficult to predict.
“It brought a lot of people out to the caucuses, which is the main way we reach out to new members and people,” O’Connor said.
Larimer and Budzisz both said one of the biggest impacts would be to Iowa residents, with the elimination of many of the small, intimate events with presidential candidates that distinguish the caucuses.
Brian Bruening, chairman of Clayton County Democrats, said those type of “mythologized, kitchen-table” events decreased over the past decade.
“When Biden came here in 2019, it was a formal, arena affair. With (then presidential candidate and now Transportation Secretary Pete) Buttiegieg, same thing,” he said.
The news might not be all bad for Democrats, though, according to Budzisz.
“The caucus brings lots of attention, sure,” he said. “But there are some who would tell you, probably not in public, that (Iowa Democrats) also get linked to the bigger national discussion. So as the state trends more red, it becomes harder for (Iowa Democrats) to stand apart (from national Democratic candidates).”
O’Connor said if the change does stand, the county party could reflect deeper on disappointing 2022 election results for Democrats in Iowa.
“One of the challenges/opportunities we have in the wake of the recent election results in Dubuque County is to rethink what it means to be a Dubuque County Democrat,” she said. “Not having the caucuses could be that we might be able to have that conversation without the outside influence. If that is the ultimate decision, my hope is we spend the time, energy and resources we would have spent on the caucuses in really investing in our county party — reaching out to folks, finding new ways to meet them where they are.”
