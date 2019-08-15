Top policy priorities for the Dubuque City Council include supporting a local nonprofit that serves area youth, preparing for major street projects and continuing efforts to mitigate the effects of an invasive beetle.
Council members this morning released a list of policy priorities and management goals. The list was the product of lengthy goal-setting sessions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights. It will be used to help guide city initiatives in the coming years.
The council's 2019-2021 top priorities are:
- Dream Center: Facilities and programs
- Emerald ash borer program
- Human resources policies and handbook revision
- Imagine Dubuque: Implementation
- Major street improvement plan: Project priority and funding
- Parking ramp maintenance: Funding
The council's 2019-2021 high priorities include:
- Brain health strategy and action plan
- Debt reduction plan: Re-affirmation
- Fountain of Youth: Funding
- Four Mounds/HEART Program: Funding
- Street maintenance program: Increased funding
- Transit vehicle replacement funding.
The goal-setting session also produced a list of management priorities for city employees. The top priorities for 2019 to 2021 are:
- Bee Branch Creek projects: Next steps
- CHANGE Program: True North Housing Initiative and Bee Branch Healthy Homes Resiliency program
- Equitable poverty prevention: Action plan
- Industrial park development
- Leisure Services facilities deferred maintenance assessment
- Multi-tiered housing inspection program
- Park development projects for non-tax-increment-financing, donated park sites
- Traffic signal synchronization/STREETS: Funding
The high priorities for 2019 to 2021 are:
- Citywide departmental work order system implementation
- Dubuque riverfront master plan
- Innovation and entrepreneurial strategy
- School resource officer: Implementation
- Southwest Arterial business development
- Water and Resource Recovery Center: Nutrient trading