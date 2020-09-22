Lafayette County has named an interim health director after the former department head, Elizabeth Townsend, “was let go” earlier this month.
Julie Leibfried will oversee the county’s health department while the position is advertised, according to county officials.
Townsend was employed at-will, and County Board Chairman Jack Sauer said she “was let go because it wasn’t working out for the citizens of Lafayette County.”
Townsend joined the Lafayette County Health Department in November 2018 after serving as the health director for Jo Daviess County for four years.