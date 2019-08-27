TOWN OF BRIDGEPORT, Wis. – Authorities say a man under the influence of methamphetamine drove a vehicle into a parked camper Friday in Crawford County.
Ian Gillitzer, 37, of Dane County, was arrested on charges of third-offense operating with a controlled substance, a probation violation and failure to maintain control of a vehicle, according to a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Gillitzer and a passenger, Derek Barber, 38, of Waterloo, Iowa, were traveling east on Wisconsin 18 approaching Wisconsin 60 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a road sign, struck a camper, spun and came to a rest.
Neither Gillitzer nor Barber were injured. The sole male occupant of the camper appeared to be uninjured, according to the release.
The release states that Gillitzer “displayed numerous indicators of narcotics impairment,” and later failed a field sobriety testing and was determined to be under the influence of methamphetamine.