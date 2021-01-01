Police said an intoxicated driver was injured early today when he crashed into a snowbank in Dubuque.
Isaac O. Current-Giere, 21, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:30 a.m. today near the intersection of South Grandview Avenue and Bryant Street. The report states that Current-Giere was northbound on South Grandview Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle, which hit a snowbank and went airborne briefly.
Police reported that Current-Giere failed standardized field sobriety tests and admitted to being intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.212% -- more than two and a half times the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
He was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.