Dubuque Community Schools leaders intend to start the 2020-2021 school year with students on campus part-time and then learning remotely on other days.
"Our goal is to get to a more normal school year," Superintendent Stan Rheingans said Tuesday. "Everybody wants that, but we have to take a measured approach to getting there."
Rheingans shared his recommendation for the start of the school year with board members Tuesday during a meeting of the board's Educational Programs/Policy Committee.
The hybrid learning plan will give district staff flexibility to socially distance students as they seek to bring students back to school while mitigating the spread of COVID-19, Rheingans said. District officials also plan to require students and staff to wear face coverings while at school.
"The fastest way to get our kids back to normal experience is to mitigate the risk of (COVID-19)," Rheingans said.
Under the hybrid model, students will be divided into two groups. One group will attend school on campus on Mondays, Wednesdays and every other Friday, and the other on Tuesdays, Thursdays and every other Friday. Students from the same families will be in the same attendance groups.
Students will be assigned work to complete on days when they are not physically in the classroom.
"It's not, 'I'm in school every other day,'" Rheingans said. "Every day is a school day. One day is in-person, the other day is at home."
District officials recently surveyed families and staff about the district's plans for this fall. Of about 3,300 families who responded, 65% said they would send their students to school if it were offered in a hybrid format. Another 11% said they would not send their students to school, and 24% were unsure.
If the district offered school in a fully in-person format, 56% of respondents said they would send their children to school, 14% said no, and 30% were unsure.
District officials also attended webinars by the University of Iowa College of Public Health. Their key takeaways were the importance of social distancing and the use of face coverings, Rheingans said.
The hybrid format will reduce the number of students in buildings at the same time, allowing for social distancing in classrooms and on buses and more space in lunchrooms and hallways. Those efforts will be paired with face covering requirements, Rheingans said.
"My goal is to start with a hybrid model but continue to evaluate that and figure out how and when we can get to a more normal high school, middle school, elementary school experience for our kids," Rheingans said.
Families who do not want to send their children to school in-person will have the option to attend classes virtually throughout the district, Rheingans said.
He noted that it is possible his recommendation could change if the local COVID-19 situation changes drastically before the start of the school year.
Board members did not take a formal vote on the recommendation Tuesday but generally expressed their support for the plan, which will be on the agenda for the board's Monday, July 20, meeting.
"You and your team can be very proud of the work that you’ve done, and I can't imagine how difficult it must be to make a final decision for fall," Board member Nancy Bradley said. "Things are changing so quickly."
Meanwhile, officials from other Dubuque County school systems said they are close to reaching decisions about the format they will take for the new school year.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District, said officials hope to make a decision by early next week after examining the results of a parent survey to determine what families are comfortable with.
Phillip Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools, said officials plan to share an update with families on Wednesday with a preliminary draft of the system's return-to-learn plan.
He said he anticipates that will include the system's preferred educational model but that he did not want to announce it until officials share the plan with families.