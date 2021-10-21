FARLEY, Iowa — Farley and Dubuque County residents will soon have an opportunity to participate in planning a potential future for a new library site and more downtown amenities.
Through an agreement with the City of Farley and FEH Design, a series of public input meetings will be held to gather thoughts and develop potential site plans for a new location for the Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District.
The first meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Memorial Hall, 204 First St. NW. Members for an advisory task force that will take part in the meetings are currently being sought, but the meetings are also open to the public.
Mayor Jeff Simon said they hope to have around 50 to 75 people participate in the meetings.
“A library is important to the community, and it’s important for young families,” he said.
The Farley branch closed its previous location in the Drexler Middle School building on July 31 after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there.
Library services are instead being offered at the Farley Municipal Building twice a week as officials seek a long-term solution.
Simon also noted that the library will not be on November ballots, as was previously mentioned as an idea. Instead, he said the upcoming meetings will give the public the opportunity to share their opinions.
The upcoming community meetings are similar to those that took place this summer for the Cascade Public Library, which FEH Design was also involved in.
Dubuque County Library District Director Amanda Vazquez said that some people involved in the Farley Library core committee attended the Cascade meetings. The committee is made up of library district and city officials, as well as several Farley residents.
“They were impressed how the process engages anyone in the community who is interested,” she said.
Vazquez added that this process will engage both Farley and rural county residents, as the Farley branch is a county library.
Bobbi Jo Duneman, FEH Design architect, said the meetings will run through the end of November and will include two all-day workshops where people can see site plans being drawn and give ideas.
She said the meetings will likely culminate in a community survey, with hopes of having a final recommendation by Christmas.
“I’m originally from Farley,” she said. “I was a big user of the library, so it’s very exciting to get to help them envision the future for a library branch.”
In addition to planning a potential library location, Simon said the community input meetings will also give people a chance to discuss other amenities they would like to see downtown, giving examples such as a coffee shop, upper-level housing and some sort of senior center.
He added that they will also gather input about moving the city’s post office downtown.
“We’re hoping to get all types of opinions, all opinions from both sides and the middle, so we can come together and make a better Farley,” Simon said.