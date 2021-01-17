GRATIOT, Wis. -- A Jo Daviess County teen was injured Saturday in a rollover wreck.
Evalyn G. Smola, 17, of Warren, Ill., was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at 12:35 p.m. Saturday on Lafayette County KK southeast of Gratiot. Authorities reported that Smola was northbound when her vehicle went onto a shoulder. She overcorrected, and the vehicle crossed the road and went into the ditch, where it rolled and came to rest on its wheels in a field.
The vehicle was severely damaged and towed from the scene.