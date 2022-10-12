Dubuque’s mayor painted a bright picture of the city’s future Tuesday, but he also stressed that workforce shortages and a lack of housing continue to negatively impact residents.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh made the remarks during his “State of the City” address at Hotel Julien Dubuque during an event hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
During the speech, Cavanagh provided an overview of the city’s recent accomplishments, detailed local projects currently in development and provided an outlook for what the future could hold for the community.
Cavanagh stressed that the city has come a long way since it saw rapid population decline in the 1980s, and he attributed current progress in the Dubuque area to the many local leaders who have devoted their time to growing the community.
“When times got tough in Dubuque, a generation of leaders was born,” Cavanagh said. “Dubuquers banded together, created a collective vision and got to work.”
Cavanagh said the city recently has continued its trajectory of success with a number of successful projects, pointing to the city adding seven new firefighter positions this year and adding a third full-time ambulance crew, purchasing Tasers for all Dubuque police officers and securing a $2.28 federal grant to help pay the costs of designing a railroad track overpass on 14th Street, along with the ongoing reconstruction of the Northwest Arterial and other roads.
“Some of the most important successes are those that impact our daily lives as Dubuque residents, such as those that focus on community safety, our roads and infrastructure and our quality of life,” he said.
He also made note of the increase in tourism to the city driven by national attention the Dubuque area has received as a result of the two Major League Baseball games held at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. These games have led to a surge in local tourism and paved the way for an ongoing project to build a permanent stadium at the site.
“This investment will generate tens of millions of dollars into our region in the years ahead,” Cavanagh said.
While the city has positioned itself for continued growth in the future, Cavanagh stressed that officials are working to address ongoing challenges facing the community.
He highlighted the city’s new list of goals and priorities established by Dubuque City Council this year, including returning commercial air service to Dubuque Regional Airport, continuing to develop Chaplain Schmitt Island and growing and retaining the city’s workforce.
Progress already has been made on some of those goals. The City Council last week approved contributing $500,000 to support a potential deal with a yet-unnamed ultra-low-cost airline to provide four flights per week from the Dubuque airport to Florida.
The council also recently approved a Destination Iowa grant application for $7.3 million toward a proposed $18.35 million project to construct an outdoor amphitheater and trail connections on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
However, Cavanagh said the city still faces several challenges that must be addressed in the future. He pointed to the city’s ongoing shortage of housing as a constant detriment for people looking to move to Dubuque.
“Dubuque is in the midst of a housing crisis,” Cavanagh said. “This crisis leaves far too many Dubuquers struggling to find and afford a safe and secure place to call home.”
The mayor also stressed the importance of solving the city’s ongoing workforce shortage and said the city should continue efforts to increase affordable child care access, which would allow parents currently taking care of their children to return to work.
Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs at Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said he largely agrees with the mayor’s call to improve housing and child care options in the city.
“It’s about quality of life,” Sempf said. “We hear all the time about making this a community of choice, a place that people want to live in.”
While the ongoing challenges facing the city are immense, Cavanagh said he believes they are problems that can be solved.
“We must achieve each of these goals and priorities and do so always keeping equity in mind for the benefit of all,” he said.
