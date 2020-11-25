Dubuque sisters Darla Sylvester and Dana Gruber do just about everything together.
That now includes having babies.
Sylvester and Gruber each welcomed their newest child on Monday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. Sylvester’s son and Gruber’s daughter were born about 90 minutes apart, and the sisters were recovering Tuesday in hospital rooms next to one another.
“I think it’s pretty crazy how everything played out,” Sylvester said. “I think it’s kind of cool that we got to share this experience together.”
While Sylvester and Gruber have a close relationship, the simultaneous pregnancies were entirely coincidental.
Sylvester found out around Easter that she was pregnant. When she told her family, Gruber pulled her aside to share that she, too, was expecting a baby.
“At our 12-week ultrasounds, we found out that we were both due Nov. 29,” Gruber said.
The two said they enjoyed going through their pregnancies at the same time, carpooling to their obstetrician appointments and doing a maternity photoshoot together. It helped that they consider each other best friends, too.
“It was nice to have someone to share the experience with you because we would talk about our appointments and see how our ultrasounds went,” Sylvester said.
Both Sylvester and Gruber planned to give birth via a scheduled cesarean section. Gruber at first tried to see if she could set her daughter’s birth a few days earlier, but Nov. 23 — the same day as her sister’s C-section — was the soonest she could schedule a procedure.
“At first we were like, ‘Oh, do we want them on the same day?’” Gruber said. “We both were done being pregnant, so we were like, ‘It’s going to happen.’”
Sylvester’s son, Theodore, arrived at 8:56 a.m. Monday. Gruber’s daughter Sophia followed at 10:24 a.m.
“The surgeries went great and the babies came out healthy, so they’re doing well now,” Sylvester said.
The two shared the same doctor and were staying in adjacent rooms in Finley’s Family Birthing Suites before they were scheduled to go home today.
“We were hoping they would put us by each other, and it worked out that way,” Gruber said. “We like it.”
Jenni Scott, nurse manager in the Family Birthing Suites, said she couldn’t think of another time that she had seen sisters with back-to-back C-sections with the same due date and same doctor.
“The staff are getting lots of smiles about this, and they’re just such nice families,” Scott said. “Our staff will remember this for years to come.”
Sylvester and Gruber plan for Theodore and Sophia to be part of one another’s lives from here on out. They already figure joint birthday parties and Halloween costumes are in the cards, and they plan to have their children baptized together, too.
“They’ll see each other every day probably,” Gruber said. “Our family is very close. We do everything together.”
The sisters are excited for their children to grow up together.
“They say cousins are your first best friends, so being that they’re that close in age, they’ll grow up to be best friends, and I love that they’ll be really close,” Gruber said.
And, of course, they plan to tell their children the story of their births.
“They’ll never hear the end of it, probably,” Sylvester said.