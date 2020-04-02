Dubuque students welcomed a new school building 80 years ago.
A replacement building for Bryant Elementary School opened in April 1940.
Originally built in 1869, Bryant was the oldest school in the Dubuque district when it was chosen for replacement in 1938.
Three other new school buildings were unveiled later in 1940, including Lincoln, Fulton and Marshall elementary schools. The schools were constructed with the help of a Public Works Administration grant.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the opening of Bryant in its April 2, 1940, edition.
BRYANT SCHOOL OPENS MONDAY
The first of Dubuque’s four new elementary school buildings — Bryant — will be opened for use next Monday morning, it was announced at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Board of Education Monday evening.
Opening of the new Lincoln school is scheduled for the following Monday, April 15. Opening dates of the two other buildings, Fulton and Marshall, will be announced later.
Both Bryant and Lincoln schools will be opened with equipment taken from the old structures, as new equipment contracted for by the board for use in the four new buildings will not be delivered for about three weeks.
The decision to open Bryant School next Monday came after the board let the contract for the wrecking of the four old buildings. John Walbrun, of Dubuque, was awarded the contract.
It was decided that the work of wrecking would be started at Bryant, and for this reason the pupils of that school will move into their new building first. Lincoln is the second on the list to be wrecked. Work on the others will probably be held up until the new equipment arrives.
The board also decided that one dedication program would be held for all four schools. The date has not been set, but the school directors determined that the program would be held at Lincoln. School directors selected Lincoln as the school for the formal dedication ceremonies because of its location, the school being situated more closely to the center of the four new schools than any other.
The general public will be invited to the program, at which some prominent person, probably identified with the federal government, will be the principal speaker.
Preliminary plans call for this program to be held in the afternoon, to be followed by inspection tours of the other three buildings.
Bids for landscaping at the four new schools will be received by the board on April 16, and this work is expected to be started as soon thereafter as possible.