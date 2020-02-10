New PDC fire chief

Tad Beutin is sworn in Monday morning as the new fire chief for Prairie du Chien, Wis. 

 Contributed

Prairie du Chien has a new fire chief.

Tad Beutin, a former employee at Nelson True Value in Prairie du Chien with extensive firefighting experience, was sworn into his position Monday.

City officials began the search for a new fire chief and inspector in late 2019 after Jeff Boughton resigned.

Beutin served as a firefighter and paramedic in the City of South Milwaukee for 25 years before retiring from the service in June 2013. He is currently acclimating himself with staff, according to a press release.

