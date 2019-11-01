Officials dedicated what was then Dubuque’s largest high school 60 years ago.
Wahlert Catholic High School opened in the fall of 1959 with 1,550 students drawn from 15 area parishes.
Dedication ceremonies were held several months after the structure opened.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the event in its Nov. 1, 1959, edition.
WAHLERT HIGH SCHOOL DEDICATION TUESDAYWahlert High School, one of the largest parochial schools in Iowa and the largest high school in Dubuque, will celebrate its dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Most Rev. Leo Binz, Archbishop of Dubuque, will bless the building and the Very Rev. John O. McAuliffe, superintendent of schools of the Diocese of Davenport, will deliver the dedicatory address.
ROTC cadets will provide an honor guard for the ceremonies and the Glee Clubs will provide music.
Wahlert, which serves 15 parishes in the Dubuque area, is governed by the pastors of these parishes under a Council of Administration.
The council was formed in June 1955, to establish a definite program for the construction of a new school. The entire building program has been under the directions of the council, as is the present operation of the school.
In September 1955, the Rev. Clarence J. Raker was appointed superintendent of the proposed school. The 40-acre site on which the school is now located was purchased from St. Mary’s Home.
A campaign, started in April 1957 in the 15 Dubuque-area parishes to raise funds for the building, brought in a total of $2.1 million pledged. The previous goal had been $1,750,000.
Construction began in 1957 after the groundbreaking ceremony on July 17. The cornerstone was laid Oct. 12, 1958.
Wahlert was opened this fall to 1,550 students. The new $3.5 million school has 85 teachers, 50 of them sisters, 17 priests, 15 lay men and women, and three officers in the Reserve Officers Training Corps.
Light blue panels and beige bricks decorate the exterior of Wahlert. The school has thousands of square feet of window space.
Modern, well-lighted classrooms and laboratories full of the latest equipment characterize the interior of the school.
An outstanding feature of the school is a long library with a window covering one full wall, giving students a view of the countryside.
A chapel, situated in the center of the school, is in the shape of a stylized fish. The fish is an ancient symbol of Christ.
Other modern features of the school include a gymnasium, a cafeteria and several multi-purpose rooms for both classes and extracurricular activities.