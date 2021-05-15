Chelsea Cox carries her identification badge from her sophomore year of high school with her each day, even though she has long since graduated.
Cox, now 41 and a counselor at Hempstead High School, affixed her old ID to her Dubuque Community Schools staff badge to remind her of what it was like to be a teenager and the emotions she felt — something she said is often easy for adults to forget.
“I really think we just need to stop talking and really listen and check our biases and remove ourselves from the situation, if you will, to remember what it was like at 16,” she said.
Cox, who has been at Hempstead since 2016 and worked for Dubuque Community Schools since 2004, was named the district’s Teacher of the Year on Thursday at the annual Educators’ Recognition Reception hosted by the Dubuque Education Association.
As a school counselor, Cox said she strives to build relationships with students first and foremost so they can know their value, build strong relationships with others and be ready to learn.
“What I know and have been striving to do in the district while I’ve been working here is just to make sure that our kids know their worth and value at all times,” she said.
Late Friday morning, Cox met with students from the school’s Pacific Islander Club, who had gathered for a May Day celebration — their first large group event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cox pulled out a ukulele and handed it to a student, and the sounds of music floated through the air as she set up a spread of food. As she caught sight of different students, she greeted them excitedly, giving them hugs and patting them on the shoulder.
“This is like the best reunion ever,” Cox told the students.
Neiomi Sibok, a high school senior, got to know Cox through school life coach Eric Balayti, who worked with Cox to start Hempstead’s Pacific Islander Club last school year.
“It was crazy because she had a strong passion to be a part of … the Marshallese community,” said Sibok, whose parents are from the Marshall Islands. “I’ve have never seen someone so passionate about it.”
Alvi Betwell, a high school junior, got to know Cox through Pacific Islander Club, and the two bonded because they both enjoy singing, he said. Cox is always there when students need to talk to her and works well with everyone, Alvi said.
“I think she’s just really good with students,” he said. “She understands them more than other teachers.”
Each day as a school counselor is different for Cox, as she meets individually with students to offer academic support and assist with college and career planning.
Her deepest passion, though, is helping meet students’ social and emotional needs, advocating for their brain health and assisting students who are dealing with depression or are in crisis.
Already on Friday, Cox had managed one crisis situation, met with a teacher concerned about a student and met with that student before heading to the Pacific Islander Club celebration.
“In the midst of some of the pain that comes to the office and the trauma that shows up, our kids are also, I would say, just really wanting to share what brings them joy,” Cox said.
She also seeks to understand her own cultural biases so she can connect with students from a variety of backgrounds and show up for them the way they deserve.
“The core of what I believe is, we just have to recognize our kids and meet them where they’re at with no judgment, with unconditional love, looking at the behaviors as a message,” Cox said. “... I have the honor of being able to separate that student from the situation and sitting in that moment of, ‘What’s really going on here?’”
Hempstead Principal Lee Kolker said the best word to describe Cox is “passionate.” She is student-centered and will push through any barrier to help students reach their goals, and she also has a knack for making anyone she talks to feel comfortable, Kolker said.
“She will never, ever, ever give up on a student,” he said. “She will find a way.”
Cox emphasized that her work is not accomplished alone, but still, to be honored as a school counselor as Teacher of the Year is validating because of all the work counselors do behind the scenes to help students succeed.
“You’ll have that student walk into class, but you don’t necessarily know what it took to get there,” Cox said. “... It feels good to be seen and heard and recognized for the work that we do.”