After months of communicating from their own separate meetings, Dubuque County supervisors met with staff of Operation: New View Community Action Agency last week.
The former group sought answers, while the latter pursued a release of funding.
Operation: New View, which provides a variety of services to the region, is recovering from years of financial strife. Its governing board has a committee actively evaluating how — and if — the organization should continue.
“We’re all trying to unwind that terrible gnarly spool,” interim Executive Director John Wilson said. “In the middle of this, I am just asking to have this be operational.”
Early this year, Dubuque supervisors approved $130,000 in Operation: New View funding for fiscal year 2020, which began July 1. But given the agency’s recently dicey position, the supervisors added some conditions.
Basically, certain members wanted detailed information about the agency’s continuing financials and an action plan for the path forward. Supervisors said those conditions haven’t been met, but the agency needs funding to make payroll.
Wilson said much of the agency’s funding comes from federal grants. Those grants have rules.
“We can’t just move that money around,” Wilson said.
For example, 90% of the funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program must go directly to clients. That just leaves 10% for administration and anything else.
“It costs more than 10% to operate this,” Wilson said.
Other funds have other rules.
“That’s why I had to look into external resources,” Wilson said. “We can use the money from the local partners to pay for staff salaries. People may have a negative feeling about administration, like it’s superfluous, but it takes people to provide these services. ... Do I go lay these staff off because you don’t want to stick to the appropriation?”
Wilson also said the $130,000 from Dubuque County wasn’t all needed. That budget was based on a “worst-case scenario.” Wilson now believes he can make do with $70,000.
“We’ve staved it off, but there is need for a local share,” he said.
County Budget Director Stella Runde said the county has some responsibility to pay the agency.
“As parties to this 28E, we have commitments to make these federal and state programs run,” she said.
Two supervisors still are waiting, though, for more information.
“It’s really hard to talk about finances without accounting statements,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “That was my beef a year ago and here we are, still without them.”
Chief Financial Officer Joel Dirks said Operation: New View has an audit planned in the next month and can have the records Wickham requested soon.
Supervisor Ann McDonough still insists on the action plan she asked for as a condition for payments.
“What do we know about our game going forward?” she asked. “What’s going to be here in March?”
Wilson said details of that plan are up to members of the Operation: New View board.
The board’s transition committee will meet Dec. 10 to make a recommendation, which will be presented to the full board Dec. 12. Supervisors said they will meet after that to go over the agency’s financials.