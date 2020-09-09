A rural Dubuque man was arrested Monday for allegedly temporarily hanging his dog.
Mark F. Meneguin, 59, is charged in Iowa District of Dubuque County with animal torture.
Court documents state that authorities were called after Rebecca Thoeni, 57, walked into her barn and found Meneguin hanging his 3-year-old British Labrador from a ladder. She reported that the dog was lifted off of the floor and had defecated while being hung.
Responding deputies found Meneguin and the dog on a nearby road.
“Meneguin admitted to losing his cool as the dog was not listening and that he did hang his dog,” the document states. “He advised he tied the rope around a bar on a ladder about six or so steps up and lifted the dog up using the rope that was attached to the dog’s collar.”
He denied that the dog’s back legs ever left the ground.