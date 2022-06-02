A group of assistant Dubuque County attorneys on Wednesday announced a vote of no confidence for their boss as he seeks reelection.
The Dubuque County Assistant County Attorney’s Association announced its vote regarding County Attorney C.J. May III one day after the Dubuque County Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police announced that more than 76% of its law enforcement members signed a vote of no confidence for May.
The Dubuque County Assistant County Attorney’s Association reported that it recently met with each candidate running for county attorney. May faces defense attorney Sam Wooden in the Tuesday, June 7, Democratic primary election. Also running for the seat are ousted Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, who is not affiliated with a political party, and Republican attorney Scott Nelson.
“Having discussed the future vision and direction for the office with each candidate and having shared concerns regarding the current operation and management of the office, the Assistant County Attorney’s Association decided to issue this statement of no confidence in the leadership of the current County Attorney C.J. May,” said the association, which reported that Kirkendall did not participate in the statement’s preparation. “This statement is not taken lightly. The association realizes the potential consequences of this statement on our employment, but we feel the current direction of the County Attorney’s Office is untenable moving forward if Mr. May were reelected.”
In an emailed statement sent to the Telegraph Herald, May asserted that Kirkendall was involved in the association’s decision.
“I am disheartened but not surprised by the letter, as after more than three years of Kirkendall’s bullying and insubordination in the office, he has not changed his abhorrent behavior — he has only changed his forum,” May said in his statement. “This is another part of his half-truth character assassination. You see, it serves his purpose only to lobby his peers to present these types of attacks on his behalf so voters will be distracted by the path of chaos which lays in his wake.”
The association’s statement says “May’s leadership is deficient in many areas necessary to effectively lead the office.”
The association said only three of the 10 assistant county attorneys who were in the office at the beginning of May’s term remain. It states that only four attorneys have been hired “to replace the seven that left,” that “the average caseload of each prosecutor has increased by approximately 40%” and that “there continues to be a severe lack of caseload management.”
“In fact, several serious, felony-level cases, oftentimes involving victims of sexual assault and family violence, are being covered by the assistant county attorneys on an ad-hoc basis, with little to no direction by Mr. May,” the statement reads. “This results in confusion for judges, defense attorneys, staff and victims.”
The assistant county attorneys’ statement also criticizes May for not providing proper training for new staff and for creating “office toxicity and (a) lack of cohesiveness.”
“Like many other high-stress careers, staff at the County Attorney’s Office turn to one another to share the highs of success and lean on each other to deal with the lows they encounter, all while seeking justice for victims and for the taxpayers of Dubuque County,” according to the statement. “Mr. May instituted policies which effectively discouraged this bonding and fostered an atmosphere of paranoia. He has frequently made reference to new hires, and to members of the community, that the entire office is against him, despite having hired four of the seven current assistant county attorneys. Mr. May takes no personal accountability for any dysfunction related to the office.”
May said in his statement that he is “running in a field of candidates who are all otherwise unqualified for the role,” that he is “uniquely qualified to protect Dubuque County taxpayers” and that he has “made great strides in our office process and am holding staff accountable for the first time in decades.”
His statement ends with, “Change is hard, and those who are nostalgic for the old days have absolutely no interest in what’s best for Dubuque County or public service.”
