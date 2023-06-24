PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As the bingo cards were passed out at the Senior Center of Platteville this week, a friendly but competitive air filled the room.
Around 45 people showed up to play, eyeing the prizes stacked on the center’s kitchen counter. Participants received two bright green bingo cards each, and they all listened intently as volunteer Larry McReynolds called out the numbers for the participants.
The game is a fan favorite among senior center visitors, players said, but Wednesday’s game was particularly special since it was the first one held in the center’s new location on the first floor of City Hall, 75 N. Bonson St.
Recommended for you
“I think it’s really nice; I just love it,” visitor Leona Huggins, of Platteville, said of the new space. “It’s nice and clean and bright — very homey.”
The Senior Center of Platteville opened the doors to its City Hall location Monday after moving from its former location at the OE Gray Early Learning Center, which will be demolished later this year to make way for the city’s new fire station.
The senior center now occupies around 2,700 square feet on the first floor and includes a kitchenette, an exercise room and multiple areas for card games and other group activities.
“It’s been really great so far. It’s like a fresh start,” said senior center manager Ally Shanahan. “I think seeing it in-person has the seniors thinking ‘OK, this is good.’ We’ve gotten so many compliments.”
The senior center offers programming throughout the week for Platteville-area residents over the age of 50. City staff offer regular craft and exercise classes and help facilitate card games and various other group activities each week.
The center also schedules bus trips to various locations for older adults to travel and socialize like the center’s recent trip to Cashton, Wis.
The Platteville Common Council in November approved moving the center to the previously underutilized space in City Hall in preparation for OE Gray’s demolition.
The project was funded in part by a $60,000 donation from an anonymous Platteville resident and another $48,000 from the sale of the center’s former Court Street location.
“We’re not quite done (with the project), but we’re trying to keep it under $100,000,” said Platteville Parks and Recreation Director Robert Lowe.
The senior center will be open during normal City Hall business hours — 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — with some leeway for after-hours events. All the entrances are handicap-accessible, and several parking spots around the building have been reserved for senior center use.
“It’s a change, but we need something like this,” senior center visitor Ray Banfi said. “We need the socialization and a place to play cards and see each other.”