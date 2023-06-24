PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — As the bingo cards were passed out at the Senior Center of Platteville this week, a friendly but competitive air filled the room.

Around 45 people showed up to play, eyeing the prizes stacked on the center’s kitchen counter. Participants received two bright green bingo cards each, and they all listened intently as volunteer Larry McReynolds called out the numbers for the participants.

