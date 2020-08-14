Police said a man with two knives threatened to kill his three roommates when they refused to drink with him Wednesday night in Dubuque.
Jeremias Matom-Corio, 19, of 3728 Pennsylvania Ave., No. C30, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Thursday at his residence on three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, three counts of first-degree harassment, carrying a concealed weapon, public intoxication, consumption of alcohol in a public place and providing false identification information.
Court documents state that police responded at about 11:25 p.m. Wednesday to Matom-Corio’s residence after a disturbance was reported.
The residents of the apartment, Domingo B. Cobo, 20, Francisco D. Pedro, 36, and a 16-year-old whose name was not released, reported to police that Matom- Corio became upset when they wouldn’t drink alcohol with him. The three fled into a bedroom and locked the door when Matom-Corio then grabbed two knives.
Matom-Corio approached the door, “threatened to kill them all” and then tried to kick the door in, though he was not successful.
Police reported that Matom-Corio had two knives — one more than 8 inches long and the second nearly 10 inches long — concealed on him when he was apprehended and initially gave officers a false name and age when he was apprehended. Documents state that his blood alcohol content measured 0.166%.