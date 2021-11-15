ANDREW, Iowa — After 176 years of service, a church in rural Jackson County is closing its doors.
First Presbyterian Church in Andrew, located at 207 W. Emmett St., held its final service last month. The building’s furniture and other inventory are now being sold or donated, and the church will officially close on Dec. 31, according to longtime member Connie Weirup.
Weirup, of Andrew, served as one of the church’s elders and was also the clerk of session, maintaining church records. She said the closure was chiefly due to low attendance numbers — the church had 23 members on its roll at the time of closure, and only about 10 were attending regularly.
“You just can’t go on when you don’t have people to participate in the church,” she said.
First Presbyterian Church was formed in 1845, holding services in a small brick building located on what is now the Andrew Community School District campus.
The church merged with United Presbyterian Church at 207 W. Emmett Street in 1928. For a time, the congregation utilized both buildings before settling into the Emmett Street location, which the church has occupied to this day.
Debora Ihrig, of rural Maquoketa, was baptized at First Presbyterian and grew up attending services there with her family.
“Sunday school was my favorite,” she said. “We always made little crafts and would sing songs.”
Ihrig later became an elder and served as the church’s treasurer. She recalled Bible study groups that met in church members’ homes and the strong sense of community that developed among the generations of attendees.
“I’ll miss the chance to worship with people that I’ve known all my life,” she said.
Weirup, also a lifelong member of First Presbyterian, remembered church auctions and suppers, as well as special celebrations for Christmas and Easter.
Her grandchildren particularly enjoyed an annual Easter egg hunt in the church sanctuary.
“We were really a family. When you’re in a very small church that way, you just have family ties,” she said.
Weirup said the building has been sold, but declined to name the purchaser, although she noted that the building will not be used as a church in the future.
Members of the congregation are now working to sell and donate items including pews, lecterns, tables and more.
Weirup said a communion table and some chairs were sent to a newly formed church in the Muscatine, Iowa, area.
“They were so excited to get these items,” she said.
First Presbyterian Church’s congregation will now scatter to churches in nearby communities, including Bellevue. Weirup is confident they will continue to contribute positively to the area, despite the closure of their longtime home.
“I feel like the church had met its needs in the community, and now we’re ready to move on and help others,” she said. “We have other things to do for the Lord.”