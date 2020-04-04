A Dubuque-based agency hopes to launch a pilot program for entrepreneurs seeking start-up capital but that don’t have the capacity to shoulder debt loads of $50,000 or more.
Officials from East Central Intergovernmental Association on Monday, April 6, will ask Dubuque City Council members to provide $100,000 in seed funding for a new “microloan” program for small businesses.
If approved, ECIA would administer a program through which Dubuque businesses or startups could receive loans of $2,500 to $25,000 for local projects.
“It fills a gap,” said ECIA President and CEO Kelley Deutmeyer. “The loan programs that we have now, the minimum loan is $50,000. When you have entrepreneurs and small businesses that want to start up, that’s too much money.”
The program also would aid businesses impacted by extensive city infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of Central Avenue or the Bee Branch Creek flood-mitigation project.
“There’s been a lot of construction downtown,” said Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director. “What’s inconvenient for drivers makes it financially difficult for those small businesses (nearby).”
Existing loan programs through the U.S. Small Business Administration effectively are limited to projects that require a minimum $100,000 investment. New ventures like a small IT consulting company or a dog-grooming practice would require just a fraction of that, Deutmeyer said.
In the new program, qualifying businesses would receive loans at the current five-year U.S. Treasury rate, plus an additional 0.25%, according to council documents. They would be amortized over a 60-month period, and monthly payments would be deferred for three to six months, depending on the project.
If approved, the program would — for now — only be open to businesses in the city of Dubuque.
“If it works well, we can use it as a model for Clinton County or Delaware County or Jackson County,” Deutmeyer said. “Of course, they would have to contribute their own funds. But we could use this as a model for how it might work.”
Connors said such assistance could help businesses that, during major construction projects, lose parking spaces or have to endure restricted customer access.
This program would address a need identified long before COVID-19 derailed the U.S. and local economies, Deutmeyer said. She said ECIA officials also are exploring programs that would help businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“We’ll take a look at what (programs) the state has and what the federal (government) has,” Deutmeyer said. “There could be some gaps there.”