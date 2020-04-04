Council to consider vote delay

Dubuque City Council members on Monday, April 6, will consider postponing a bond referendum for a proposed Five Flags Center expansion project.

Council members previously set a Sept. 8 special election for residents to determine whether the city will be able to issue up to $74.3 million in bonds to fund the project. Sixty percent of voters would have to back the measure for it to pass.

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce asked that the voted be delayed, and Dubuque's Five Flags Civic Center Commission this week recommended delaying it until sometime in 2021.

Under Iowa law, council members could schedule a special election for early March, September or November in 2021, according to City Attorney Crenna Brumwell.