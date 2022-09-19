Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A man died Saturday in a farming accident in Dyersville.
The man’s name had not been released yet as of press time on Sunday.
The accident was reported at about 9:25 p.m. Saturday at 27249 Dyersville East Road, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation found a silage wagon started rolling backward and rolled over the man, the release states. He was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
