One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Thomas J. Glab Jr., 48, of Dubuque, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Asbury Road. The report states that Kassandra J. Moore, 27, of Dubuque, was eastbound on Asbury Road when she tried to turn left into the private driveway leading to the Northwest Arterial Hy-Vee. She crashed into a driver’s education vehicle, in which Glab was the instructor and William C. Kremer, 14, of Asbury, was the driver. Glab told officers that he tried to engage in the instructor’s brake but was not able to prevent the crash, the report states.
Moore was cited with failure to yield upon a left turn.