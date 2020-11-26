ASBURY, Iowa — Although Asbury residents worry about the potential impacts that realigning major intersections will have on their homes or businesses, many agreed some kind of work is necessary to alleviate the growing congestion.
“I will agree, trying to make a left turn off of Radford (Road) — just even coming here tonight — we sat here a long time,” said Kathy Canfield, in reference to the intersection of Radford and Asbury roads.
Canfield was among the speakers during a public input session this week hosted by the City Council regarding proposals to improve the flow of traffic at Asbury Road’s intersections with Hales Mill and Radford roads.
Four long-term options have been proposed.
The first, with a cost of about $3.7 million, includes realigning Radford to the west to meet with Hales Mill and adding a roundabout at the intersection. The second would cost about $4.9 million and would relocate both Hales Mill and Radford to meet in the middle with a roundabout. Option three would realign Radford to the west again but would add traffic lights instead of a roundabout and expand Asbury Road to four lanes, causing the price to jump to $5.9 million. The last option is similar to option two where both roads meet up, but rather than a roundabout, it would add traffic lights and a four-lane expansion, increasing the price tag to $7.3 million.
The Radford Road home of Canfield and her husband sits in an area that would need to be acquired if the city pursues the last option — an outcome that Mayor Jim Adams said isn’t likely.
“(Options) three and four just become ridiculously expensive,” he said. “I think they will take a long, hard look at the short-term (plan) because we have the funding we need there. What our staff is going to be looking at is a phased approach for any of the options.”
The short-term proposals include installing traffic signals at the Hales Mill intersection for $300,000.
Tracy Mueller’s business, Tonic Salon & Day Spa, on Asbury Road would not be impacted by land acquisitions under any of the long-term options. She said that while she knows how bad the traffic at the intersections is, she is not sure it is worth spending millions of dollars on.
City Council members plan to discuss both the short-term and long-term options and move forward with a resolution at its Feb. 9 meeting.
“If there is development on the northwest corner of Hales Mill (Road) and Asbury (Road), the need for the short-term solution will become immediate,” Adams said. “I can live with any of the four (options) or the short-term, but we need to get it done so people know where the city is going. It is holding up development along the corridor.”