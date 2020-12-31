From the plethora of impacts of the global pandemic to major business moves, the tri-state area again had a wealth of major news stories in 2020.
Telegraph Herald editorial staff voted to determine the biggest news stories of the year, and while there was no doubt about the top pick, the remainder proved tough given all that has transpired in the past 12 months.
Here is our list of 10 stories that had the biggest local impacts in 2020.
1.) The COVID-19 pandemic hits the tri-state area
This year, there was no doubt regarding the biggest local story.
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted seemingly every aspect of local lives, starting even before the first case in Dubuque County was announced on March 19. From business to education, from recreation to politics and, of course, in the field of health care, the coronavirus disrupted, impacted and reshaped the normal course of things.
The arrival of the first doses of vaccine into the tri-state area in recent weeks means the year’s top story has a potentially positive tint as 2020 ends.
2.) Flexsteel closes plant, but major manufacturer steps in
Flexsteel Industries Inc. announced in April that it would shut down its Dubuque manufacturing operations, resulting in the loss of more than 210 jobs.
The announcement came three years after Flexsteel announced plans to invest $28 million to construct a new manufacturing facility on Seippel Road to replace an aging plant on Jackson Street.
That new construction undoubtedly played a big role in an announcement made earlier this month.
Simmons Pet Food, the nation’s sixth-largest pet food manufacturer, announced plans to purchase it as it expands its operations. It will invest about $80 million in the Dubuque facility and create more than 270 full-time jobs over its first three years.
3.) An election year to remember
Campaigning in the Dubuque area by Democratic presidential candidates already was underway when 2020 kicked off, and it ratcheted up significantly in the weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The local visits included multiple campaign stops by now-President-elect Joe Biden.
The campaign volume started turning up again later in the year, first ahead of the primary, then the general elections. A slew of contested races prompted a spurt of small-scale campaign stops, as the pandemic significantly impacted how incumbents and challengers went about swaying voters. It also dramatically impacted how votes were cast, with early and absentee voting reaching all-time highs.
President Donald Trump once again took Dubuque County, as well as eight of the nine other counties in the TH coverage area. (Iowa County, Wis., was the lone holdout.) Among local notable races, Republican Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson unseated Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, and Harley Pothoff became just the second Republican in 70 years to win a seat on the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors.
4.) Explosion shakes Loras Boulevard
A massive gas explosion leveled the residence at 459 Loras Blvd. on Sept. 28 and left more than a dozen nearby structures temporarily uninhabitable. More than 50 people were displaced in its wake.
The explosion came after a gas leak was reported in the area, and miraculously, no serious injuries were reported when the blast occurred on a residential street crowded with repair crews and first responders.
5.) Marches, protests in Dubuque
Hundreds of community members per event participated in a series of protests, marches and demonstrations in the Dubuque area that kicked off in the wake of the George Floyd killing in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The wholly peaceful events drew residents that ranged in age, gender, race and socioeconomic status. Together, they sent a strong and unified message against racial injustice.
6.) At long last, arterial opens
A project decades in the making was opened to traffic in August, as the Southwest Arterial on the edge of Dubuque officially became a reality.
The 6-mile, four-lane highway connecting U.S. 20 to U.S. 61/151 was a goal of local officials for more than three decades. The more-than-$160-million project took four years to complete.
7.) IBM leaves Dubuque
IBM informed local employees in July that the company would close its Dubuque Client Innovation Center in the Roshek Building by November. The announcement came 11 years after the tech giant’s much-heralded arrival in Dubuque.
The company’s local employment topped 1,300 jobs in 2011 — the employment threshold required to hit benchmarks tied to a $52 million incentives package — but by the time IBM announced its plans to leave, Greater Dubuque Development Corp. estimated the number of current employees at about 340.
8.) Catholic school programs close
Holy Family Catholic Schools closed Holy Ghost School and the English-based program at St. Anthony Elementary School in Dubuque at the end of the last school year.
Officials cited low enrollment at those schools — each of which had fewer than 80 students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the fall — and potential cost savings as reasons behind the moves.
9.) Loras removes founder’s statue
A statue of Loras College’s founder was removed from campus in September after school officials learned new information about Bishop Mathias Loras’ slave ownership.
The statue was placed in storage until school officials can engage the alumni and campus community about the revelations regarding the bishop and “whether and in what context the statue could or should be displayed in the future,” Loras President Jim Collins wrote in a letter to the campus community at the time.
Loras, the first bishop of Dubuque, in 1839 established the seminary that would eventually become the Dubuque college.
10.) Iowa’s 1st MLB game canceled, then rescheduled
Going into 2020, Dyersville, Iowa, serving as the host for Iowa’s first Major League Baseball game seemed poised to be one of the tri-state-area’s biggest news events of the year. The matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at the iconic Field of Dreams site was sure to draw national and potentially even international attention.
Then, the pandemic hit.
As MLB crafted a shortened schedule in response, the Yankees no longer could play in the game, so the St. Louis Cardinals were selected as the replacement. For a time, it seemed that the game would be held — but without fans.
Then, it was canceled entirely.
Local officials expressed optimism that MLB would give it another try in Dyersville in 2021, and in November, their faith was rewarded. The White Sox and Yankees are scheduled to square off in Dyersville on Aug. 12.