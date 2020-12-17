Dubuque County officials plan to more aggressively monitor water quality in wells next year.
Staff members from the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination appeared before the county Board of Supervisors on Monday about a project they are beginning to test 47 private wells for contamination in Dubuque, Delaware, Clayton and Allamakee counties.
“Starting in the new year, we plan to conduct research in these four counties, partnering with the Iowa Geological Survey, the State Hygienic (Laboratory) and researchers here at the University of Iowa,” said CHEEC Associate Director Darren Thompson. “In addition, we hope to coordinate with county sanitarians in terms of identifying sampling sites and in sample collection.”
In chief, the teams will be looking for nitrates, total coliform and e. Coli, and arsenic in the first wave. But eventually, they plan to monitor for “pesticide-related” contaminants, too.
The project is funded through state grants and CHEEC, according to Thompson. It would cost counties nothing but staff time.
In Dubuque County, the role of sanitarian is played by Collin Dolphin, the environmental specialist hired in October 2019 under the environmental services division of the county Health Department, in part to do work like this.
“We established a true need in Dubuque County for a person dedicated to doing water sampling and environmental work as a staff person, so Collin’s position was a new hire,” said County Supervisor Ann McDonough.
The new program through CHEEC aids efforts already prioritized by the Board of Supervisors.
Dolphin reported running into pandemic-linked delays this year.
“I’ve tested 20 (private wells) this year, due to the pandemic and not being able to go into homes and the workload here (in the health department),” he said. “My time was limited due to the work volume in our office with all the COVID-related issues. In the spring, my time would free up, so I could do a lot more of the well testing and septic inspections.”
Dubuque County officials received some advice from across the Mississippi River as well, via Lynda Schweikert, director of Conservation, Sanitation and Zoning for Grant County, Wis., who recently has taken part in a regional water monitoring project there.
She addressed the possibility of running into homeowners who do not wish for their wells to be tested — something that Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker has heard from residents.
“They didn’t want a red dot on top of their house if their well tested positive for contaminants,” she said. “So, our study promised anonymity. The data is in the study, but their name’s not in the study. Their location will be used for risk factors, but the identification will be at a large-enough scale so as not to identify individual homes.”