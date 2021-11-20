October sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Adam C. Spinoso, 28; possession of a controlled substance; June 1; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Ronald F. Ward Sr., 64; assault on persons in certain occupations; May 13; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Lisa M. Bargman, 29; child endangerment; Nov. 11, 2020; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Brett M. Bisping, 21; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 13; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Brett M. Bisping, 21; assault; Aug. 3; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Levon D. Brand Jr., 21; third-degree burglary and violation of probation; July 7, 2019, and May 10; five-year prison sentence.
- Levon D. Brand Jr., 21; possession of a controlled substance-second offense and violation of probation; Aug. 6, 2019, and May 10; one-year jail sentence.
- Alfredrick P. Carr, 35; domestic assault and violation of probation; Dec. 31, 2016, and Sept. 6, 2018; 30-day jail sentence.
- Emily G. Fink, 28; second-degree theft; Aug. 11; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Emily G. Fink, 28; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 24; 360-day jail sentence, with 270 days suspended, two years of probation and $855 fine.
- Seth M. Fuoco, 25; attempt to entice a minor younger than 16; Oct. 13, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Nathan S. Gillis, 33; domestic assault; June 6; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $105 fine and batterer program.
- Adam G. Gottschalk, 36; assault; Aug. 15, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Tina M. Hawk, 54; assault; July 16; $105 fine.
- Kyle L. Hingtgen, 30; domestic assault; 30-day jail sentence; Aug. 29.
- Ladarrel M. Jones, 27; two counts of assault; Aug. 20; 360-day jail sentence, with 330 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Kevin L. Kautman, 37; domestic assault-second offense; March 23; 59-day jail sentence, $855 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Tina M. Key, 40; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; May 1; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Tina M. Key, 40; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; April 23; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Devida M. Moore, 35; third-degree theft; June 23; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Ted M. Pillard, 31; assault; July 17; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Bradley W. Schuttinga, 39; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; May 15; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, batterer program and DNA requirement.
- Bradley W. Schuttinga, 39; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 21, 2020; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Eric E. Tillis, 34; domestic assault-second offense; July 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Abayomi S. Timmons, 34; first-degree theft; Dec. 27, 2017; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and DNA requirement.
- Ronald F. Ward Sr., 64; third-degree criminal mischief; May 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Amber L. Wentz, 36; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; June 7; 30-day jail sentence and $855 fine.
- Tanie A. Wilkinson, 33; assault on persons in certain occupations; Aug. 19; 90-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Ethan N. Wilson, 19; domestic assault; Jan. 19; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Kayla B. Atkinson, 20; assault; July 12; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Kayla B. Atkinson, 20; domestic assault; July 12; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Shayne M. Englund, 48; second-degree theft; Sept. 29; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Jessie A. Becker, 31; assault on persons in certain occupations; April 20; 19-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Derrick T. Clark, 37; assault; Dec. 6; one-day jail sentence.
- Jade E. Ernzen, 29; two counts of child endangerment; Sept. 1, 2020; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Chad M. Fuller, 42; three counts of third-degree theft; Aug. 2, Aug. 13 and Sept. 24; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Rodney A. Harderman, 56; three counts of third-degree theft; Sept. 2, 6 and 10; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Kaitlyn M. Hulon, 23; assault; Dec. 8, 2020; $105 fine.
- Sarah S. Knabel, 44; assault; Sept. 7; $105 fine.
- Thomas J. Koeller, 23; possession of a controlled substance; March 30, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Ruby J. Luttrell, 53; domestic assault and assault on persons in certain occupations; Oct. 11; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Steven A. Lyons, 47; third-degree arson; Aug. 22; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- James N. May, 51; third-degree burglary; July 12; two-year suspended prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Doney D.D. Miles Jr., 25; domestic assault; July 2; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, and $430 fine.
- Latoya T. Moore, 35; third-degree theft; June 23; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Hunter R. Poole, 22; third-degree criminal mischief and trespassing; Feb. 20, 2019; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Matthew D. Rayburn, 38; domestic assault; Aug. 21; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Casandra A. Shaw, 40; assault; Aug. 2; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- James R. Shepherd, 25; carrying weapons and violation of probation; Dec. 19, 2020, and Aug. 6; two-year prison sentence.
- James R. Shepherd, 25; domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation; Feb. 23 and Aug. 6; two-year prison sentence.
- James R. Shepherd, 25; willful injury; July 30; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Julietta M. Siehr, 34; assault; Oct. 6; 180-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Daniel A. Wissmiller, 30; second-degree harassment; Jan. 21; 90-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Ghavonne D. Wright, 24; second-degree theft; Sept. 3; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, one year in a residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Timothy J. Deutmeyer, 37; domestic assault; May 31; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Lemond D. Jones Jr., 28; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 24; 90-day jail sentence and $855 fine.