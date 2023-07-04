Amir Sims’ mouth dropped open as he looked to the skies and saw a member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team spiraling toward the ground at A.Y. McDonald Park in Dubuque on Monday.
“Wow,” said the 3-year-old, giggling as he turned to look at his mother, Kiera Sims. “He’s flying.”
Kiera and Amir, along with Kiera’s sister Kayla Sims; Kayla’s 3-year old-son Noel Sims; and the women’s mother, Tanya Sims, were among the tens of thousands of spectators who packed the park and floodwall area Monday evening for the 37th Fireworks & Air Show Spectacular.
The event is hosted by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees.
The Sims family recently moved to Dubuque from Chicago and were attending the air show for the first time.
“I love it,” Kiera said. “It’s a nice setup, and it’s something cool for our kids to experience.”
Melanie Mill, a Dubuque Jacyees member who has served as fireworks director for the past two years, said the group began setting up for the event on Sunday, and some of the more than 20 Jaycees volunteers on site Monday had arrived at 6 a.m. to prepare.
“So many people are here from all over the tri-state area, so it’s a really cool thing to see them all come together to enjoy a show,” she said. “It’s like the finale of all our hard work.”
In addition to the Golden Knights, the air show also featured demonstrations from a U.S. Air Force F-22 and an A-10 Warthog, which completed a heritage flight with a P-51 Mustang. The Full Throttle Formation Team, a U.S. Navy Growler Legacy Flight, a memorial salute and a missing man formation were also scheduled.
Theresa and Jeff Ernst set up their space in the parking lot across from Sutton Pool around 3:30 p.m. The Dubuque couple has come to the air show and fireworks for about 30 years, rain or shine, according to Jeff.
“It’s a time to meet up with friends you might not have seen in a while,” Theresa said.
Just before 5 p.m., an Iowa National Guard Chinook helicopter took flight from the floodwall. As the helicopter’s two blades whirled faster and faster, onlookers shielded their eyes from the cloud of dust that arose.
Nearby, U.S. Air Force representatives were operating a 4D simulator experience called Operation Shadow Strike, which allowed participants to experience flying a plane, riding a boat and infiltrating an enemy compound.
Brothers Vinny and Emmett Bowersox, ages 7 and 10, and their cousin Isabelle Otterbeck, 10, emerged from the simulator trailer with broad smiles on their faces.
“It was awesome,” Emmett said. “You got to go in an F-35, and then you were in the perspective of two different people .... We had to work together, because they told us any Air Force mission is a team mission.”
Vinny and Emmett’s mother, Jen Bowersox, of Ankeny, Iowa, and Isabelle’s mother, Stephanie Hirsch, of Dubuque, are sisters. The two women said the families always come down for the air show and fireworks, along with their parents, Meredith and Steve Hirsch, of Dubuque.
“This is one of our favorite holidays that we spend together,” Stephanie said.
“Dubuque has the best fireworks of all Iowa,” Meredith added. “I’ve seen others in Ankeny and Davenport, and they don’t compare.”
Eight-year-old Adelyn Oseguera, of Dubuque, also was waiting in anticipation for the fireworks.
“There’s so many colors, and it’s awesome,” she said.
She and her younger brother Oliver, 5, had come to the air show and fireworks with their parents, Jessica Plourde and Mario Oseguera, and their grandmother, Wanita Plourde.
“It’s great to see the fireworks and just be together as a family,” Mario said.
Noah Schreyer, 4, said the planes were the best part of the evening.
His dad, Tim Schreyer, grew up in the nearby Point neighborhood and enjoys returning with his family for the annual event.
“For me, it’s kind of the nostalgia of it all, having grown up in the Point district and coming here every year,” he said, ruffling his son’s hair affectionately. “Hopefully, these guys like it, too, and keep the tradition going.”