A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two years of probation for swinging a baseball bat at a teen outside a Dubuque laundromat last year.

Rhonda D. Timmons, 33, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of going armed with intent. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case is expunged.

