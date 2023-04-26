A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two years of probation for swinging a baseball bat at a teen outside a Dubuque laundromat last year.
Rhonda D. Timmons, 33, recently was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of going armed with intent. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Timmons also must pay a civil penalty of $1,025, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Three others were arrested in connection with the same incident.
Recommended for you
Sylvia M. Timmons, 29, of Dubuque, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting and was fined $105. Kiera S. Colbert, 28, of Dubuque, is charged with interference with official acts and disorderly conduct-fighting, and a plea hearing is set for May 31. Police previously said a juvenile also was charged with disorderly conduct-fighting.
Court documents state that both Sylvia and Rhonda Timmons and Colbert were involved in a disturbance at about 6:35 p.m. Sept. 29 outside Super Wash, 605 W. Locust St.
Sylvia and Rhonda Timmons arrived at the laundromat in separate vehicles and began fighting with a 16-year-old girl.
Rhonda Timmons “displayed a bat and swung it” at the girl, documents state. The three continued to trade punches during the disturbance.