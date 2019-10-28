PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The rate of installation of solar photovoltaic panels has grown significantly in recent decades, but some of the oldest arrays are approaching the end of their 20- to 30-year lifespan.
Limited attention has been devoted to determining what to do with PV panels, which contain toxic metals and other components that pose challenges to disposal, according to University of Wisconsin-Platteville assistant professor Ilke Celik.
She hopes to change this.
“My overall aim in my research is making the recovery of PV waste more sustainable,” Celik said.
She recently was awarded funding to oversee an 18-month study, to be conducted with a global team of international researchers, UW- Platteville students and industry partners.
They intend to evaluate PV waste disposal by analyzing its end-of-life pathways — landfilling, recycling or remanufacturing. Each method poses economic, environmental and social trade-offs.
The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that by 2050, the worldwide volume of PV waste will total nearly 80 million tons.
About 90% to 95% of PV panels consist of glass, but they also can contain toxic components such as cadmium and tellurium.
Recycling is not necessarily the best option in the United States, Celik said.
There is only one facility, First Solar recycling in Perrysburg, Ohio, that recycles PV waste, she said.
Yet, the majority of PV panels in the United States are deployed in the Southwest, necessitating large-scale interstate travel that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.
“So, should we construct more recycling centers in the Southwest region or should we recycle down in a truck, like mobile recycling?” Celik said. “But in the end, that recycling plant requires a lot of energy and a lot of chemicals actually to recover those materials.”
Meanwhile, PV waste that accumulates in a landfill can leach toxic compounds that migrate into soil and groundwater.
The research team also will construct a database that documents the impacts of PV waste disposition on water bodies.
Raki Giannakouros, a Dubuque solar developer, said he has not yet faced the need to recycle arrays because his oldest have only been installed for about eight years.
But the few damaged panels of which he has disposed were largely unrecyclable in Dubuque.
“What we’re seeing in the industry right now is actually a growing market for secondhand solar product,” Giannakouros said.
Celik’s research might have relevance for UW-Platteville specifically, as the institution is planning to construct a wind or solar energy array at Pioneer Farm.
“We haven’t at this point considered the end-of-life conversation as actively as we will,” said Amy Seeboth-Wilson, UW-Platteville sustainability coordinator. “It will be an evolving conversation.”