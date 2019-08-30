EPWORTH, Iowa — Local residents are circulating petitions seeking to rename a Dubuque County school after one of its longtime educators.
Geraldine McCarthy served as teaching principal at Epworth Elementary School from 1970 until her retirement in 1999, and backers seek to have the structure renamed in her honor.
McCarthy died in 2018 at age 91. In all, her teaching career spanned more than 50 years.
“I was a colleague of Geraldine’s for many years and thought she was deserving,” said Tom Wickham, an organizer of the petition drive and himself a former longtime administrator in the Western Dubuque Community School District.
Western Dubuque was formed in 1960 by the consolidation of several rural Dubuque County districts. Wickham started with the district in 1961. McCarthy already was instructing the area’s students.
“She actually taught in the area before the district was formed,” Wickham said. “She taught in one-room schools.”
Wickham and McCarthy eventually worked as colleagues.
“I worked with her as a fellow teacher and then as a fellow principal,” he said. “I was a fellow principal with Geraldine from 1970 to 1998.”
WD Superintendent Rick Colpitts said petition organizers have reached out to the district about the renaming.
“They said they could come and do a presentation if the board was interested, but (school board members) haven’t yet made a decision about that,” he said.
District policy on renaming schools states that “special consideration will be given to names that have special meaning to the students and citizens and that will enhance the education and moral values of the particular school.”
The process requires a written application and a petition signed by 100 presently enrolled students and 200 community members who are taxpayers in the school district.
The school board then would appoint a three-person committee of the board to review the application. The committee then makes a recommendation to the entire board, which makes the decision on any potential renaming.
Organizers have placed petitions in grocery stores and other businesses in communities in the district. McCarthy’s family members and friends also are circulating the petitions.
“She was an under-the-radar person who never looked for any praise,” Wickham said of McCarthy. “She was a dedicated teacher — that was her whole life.”
The district’s five elementary schools all are named after the communities in which they reside. There is a precedent for name changes, however.
In 1996, school board members renamed Farley elementary and middle schools after Wayne Drexler, the district’s inaugural superintendent.
McCarthy’s mother and sisters also were teachers, said Ginny Horsfield, McCarthy’s niece. Horsfield teaches at Cascade Junior/Senior High School.
“There is nobody more deserving,” Horsfield said of the renaming effort.