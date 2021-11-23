Sorry, an error occurred.
University of Dubuque holds an annual Christmas-themed event next week.
The school hosts its 24th annual Advent Worship Service and Tree Lighting event beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 1, in Blades Chapel and on Alumni Courtyard, according to a press release.
Following the worship service in the chapel, participants will proceed to the courtyard for caroling and lighting of the Christmas tree.
Refreshments and cookies will be served afterwards.
The theme of this year’s event is “From Generation to Generation,” and will feature the preaching of the Rev. Alan Crandall, who was the university’s chaplain from 1997 to 2007.
The service and ceremony will be streamed live at facebook.com/UDubuque and youtube.com/UDBQmedia.
