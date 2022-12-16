Court documents made public Thursday for a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death.

Romell D. Enoch, 23, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20, and his bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor.