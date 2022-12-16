Court documents made public Thursday for a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman state that he lied about when he was last with her, that he took and spray-painted her vehicle after she was last seen alive and that his DNA was found at the scene of her death.
Romell D. Enoch, 23, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Kylie J. Duster, 20, and his bond was set at $1 million Thursday. He was arrested on the charge Wednesday morning at Clarinda (Iowa) Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 25-year prison sentence for unrelated charges of drug distribution to a person younger than 18 and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Duster was found dead by police on July 28, 2021, in her bedroom closet at 635 W. 11th St., No. 4. She had not been seen in days.
“It was a complex investigation,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon, supervisor in the criminal investigations division, on Thursday. “It’s been 16 months. During that time, we had evidence in the state lab in Ankeny. A lot of interviews were done in that time. ... We were conducting interviews all the way up to the last couple of weeks in relation to the investigation, and we have been in contact with (Duster’s) family. With an investigation like this, we want to make sure we have all our t’s crossed and i’s dotted.”
The court documents related to Enoch’s arrest provide more details on the events leading up to and following Duster’s death.
THE NIGHT DUSTER WAS FOUND
Duster’s cousin called Dubuque police at about 9:50 p.m. July 28, 2021, requesting a welfare check after not hearing from Duster since July 25. The cousin reported that Duster had not been active on social media, but that Duster’s vehicle had been seen around Dubuque being driven by a man later identified as Enoch.
Duster’s mother reported that staff of the landlord of Duster’s apartment had let the mother and another family member into Duster’s apartment on July 28. They did not locate Duster, but they did not check inside of her bedroom closet.
Officers responded to Duster’s apartment at about 10:45 p.m. July 28, 2021, and spoke with Duster’s roommate, who reported not seeing her for days, documents state. The roommate allowed officers to search the apartment.
“When (an officer) attempted to open the sliding doors of the closet within Duster’s bedroom, he found the doors to be jammed,” documents state. “Upon removing the closet door, (the officer) located Duster deceased inside of the closet.”
Documents state that Duster had a piece of white fabric in her mouth, and her “face was swollen, there was blood in and around her eyes and nose, and she had an abrasion below her chin.”
At about 10:50 p.m. that night, other officers responded to the parking lot of Lincoln Elementary School after receiving a report that Duster’s vehicle was there. It “had been freshly spray-painted gold,” documents state.
PIECING TOGETHER PREVIOUS DAYS
Duster’s roommate reported last seeing Duster on either July 23 or 24, 2021. The roommate reported that when he last saw Duster, a man later identified as Enoch was in the apartment with her. She was referring to Enoch as “her boo” and “her bae” and “indicated that she wanted to be left alone in the apartment with him,” documents state.
Duster’s aunt also told police that Duster and Enoch visited her residence on the night of July 25 and that Duster said Enoch was her new boyfriend, documents state.
Duster’s roommate did not have a key to the apartment and reported returning to the residence about a day after last seeing her to find it locked. No one answered the door. The roommate reported being unable to reenter the apartment until July 28 after the maintenance man unlocked the door.
A review of traffic camera footage showed Duster and Enoch traveling throughout Dubuque in Duster’s vehicle on July 24 and 25, documents state. On the latter day, Duster was wearing a shirt that appeared to be similar to the one she was wearing when she was found in the closet.
Camera footage shows the two leaving a gas station in the 1400 block of Loras Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. July 25, 2021, and turning onto West 11th Street. Duster is not seen in the vehicle again, documents state.
At about 11:50 p.m. July 25, 2021, Duster’s vehicle is seen being driven by Enoch in the area of University Avenue and Spruce Street. Enoch picks up two women and drives them to 791 Nevada St., No. 4, where both Enoch and one of the women were living at the time.
Camera footage shows Enoch driving Duster’s vehicle on July 26, 27 and 28. Documents state that on July 28, Enoch bought three cans of gold spray paint, and footage shows Duster’s vehicle was painted gold after the purchase.
Enoch and the woman also living at 791 Nevada St. were interviewed by police on July 29, 2021.
Enoch told police that he met Duster a few weeks earlier and that they had hung out a few times during the previous week. Enoch denied being in Duster’s apartment and told police that he last saw her on July 22 or 23, 2021. He said he spent July 23 to 25 with the woman with whom he was living.
Enoch said Duster had left for Chicago with an unknown man and gave Enoch permission to use her vehicle.
“Enoch acknowledged that he spray-painted the (vehicle), but he could not explain why,” documents state.
Police reported that Enoch was found to have abrasions to “his left tricep, left elbow, left bicep, left forearm, middle of the chest, upper right chest, right wrist, lower right arm, back and knees.”
Investigators also reported that Enoch’s Facebook account showed that he sent messages to another person after 3 p.m. July 25 that said he was with Duster at the time.
The woman with whom Enoch was living reported that he left the residence on July 23 and that she did not see him again until July 25 when he picked her up in Duster’s vehicle. She helped Enoch paint the vehicle gold on July 28.
The woman was interviewed again in September 2021.
“(The woman) advised that a few hours prior to Enoch picking her up on University Avenue on the evening of July 25th, she called Enoch and he told her that he was ‘cleaning up a mess’ and ‘he was sweaty and got into a fight,’” documents state.
The woman reported that Enoch told her that he got into a fight on Prairie Street. He complained of shoulder pain and of having been bitten during the fight, and she saw scratches on his back, knee and arms.
AUTOPSY FINDINGS
The autopsy of Duster was performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office on July 30, 2021. The office ruled that her manner of death was homicide caused by suffocation. Documents state she was found to have “multiple blunt-force injuries” to her head, neck, arms and legs.
During the autopsy, examiners noted that the fabric stuffed in Duster’s mouth was a white T-shirt. It matched the size, color and brand of the one worn by Enoch when he was interviewed by police on July 29, 2021.
Traffic camera footage showed Enoch was wearing a white T-shirt on the afternoon of July 25, 2021, but that he changed into a dark-colored shirt later in the day.
A criminalist at the state lab examined the T-shirt in Duster’s mouth and developed a DNA profile from three samples, or “cuttings,” of the shirt.
“The major contributor for each cutting matched the known profile of Romell Enoch,” documents state.
FIRST COURT APPEARANCE
Enoch had his first court hearing Thursday morning on the murder charge, and he appeared via video from Dubuque County Jail. Judge John Sullivan set Enoch’s $1 million bond and scheduled his next hearing for Thursday, Dec. 22.
Enoch sat mostly silent during his hearing, only answering a few questions asked by Sullivan. He will remain in the Dubuque jail until his next hearing.
County Attorney C.J. May III requested the $1 million bond, noting Enoch’s previous criminal history. In addition to the convictions that resulted in the 25-year prison sentence, Enoch’s previous convictions in Dubuque County also include possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons and interference with official acts in April 2019 and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent in May 2021. He also was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in March 2017 in Iroquois County, Ill.
“We submit to the court that Mr. Enoch has a history of violent crime,” May said. “... We feel that if there was any potential that Mr. Enoch is released from prison, there would be a high risk of flight.”
Steven Drahozal, of the public defender’s office, requested that the bond be set at a lower amount but did not specify an amount.
May also asked that Enoch stay in the Dubuque jail until his trial, as the Clarinda prison is five hours away. Drahozal said Enoch would prefer to await trial in Clarinda.
Sullivan said the matter would be discussed at a later time.
Following the hearing and in response to questions from the Telegraph Herald about the timing of the murder charge, May wrote in an email that it was filed after all gathered evidence established probable cause.
“Kylie’s death required a high degree of investigative work, from the local investigators to the Iowa state medical examiner to the State Crime Lab. Many pieces of evidence were collected and tested, and after the results were obtained, additional follow-up was done,” May wrote in the email. “... I would add that Kylie’s family was kept abreast of all developments as they occurred, and they gave their acknowledgement of understanding of the process and the time it was taking to bring the defendant to justice.”