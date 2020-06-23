BELLEVUE, Iowa --Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce reported generating more than $37,000 in spending at chamber businesses through a recent promotion.
It offered $10 free with the purchase of $50 in “chamber bucks,” according to a press release.
The promotion was designed “to get the community to shop local and support our chamber members’ businesses” during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.
“The Belleuve Area Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to look local first,” the release states. “Our small businesses are the heartbeat to our community and need your help to bounce back from this pandemic.”