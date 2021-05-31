A rededication ceremony revealed the complete renovation of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Veterans Memorial Plaza on Sunday.
The $3.2 million revamping project took about a year to complete. The hundreds of people in attendance at Sunday’s rededication ceremony were able to walk around and observe the different aspects of Chaplain Schmitt Island such as the “Skyward” sculpture and elevated boardwalk.
“This ties centuries of families together, and centuries of Dubuque people together,” said Jim Riedl of Dubuque.
Riedl’s father was a World War II veteran. The memorial plaza evoked a variety of emotions for him.
He said it was a reminder that people take things for granted, and it’s important to remember the veterans who fought for “the greatest country in the world.”
“It’s a beautiful place,” he said of the memorial.
In addition to unveiling the completed renovation of the memorial, the ceremony was meant to honor and remember U.S. veterans on Memorial Day weekend. The ceremony included an opening prayer, bagpipe music and featured speakers.
For Jerry Meyers, of Dubuque, the memorial has been a long-time place of comfort. The rededication ceremony was another chance for him to visit the memorial plaza.
“It’s my church,” he said. “Whenever I feel I need to do some reflection, I come down here and take a seat on a bench or stand and reflect.”
Meyers is a U.S. Army veteran and served as a military chef from 1978 to 1981. The rededication ceremony was meant to honor veterans who have passed and those currently enlisted, he said.
“I would encourage people to come down here and pay their respects,” Meyers said.
In addition to being a veteran himself, Meyers is from a military family and said there are some 18 pavers — with four pending — that memorialize members of his family.
Among the pavers and benches around the memorial plaza, more than 3,300 veterans from wars dating back to the Civil War are memorialized, said Marie Ware, Dubuque’s leisure services manager.
Erica Meyer, of Dubuque, attended the rededication ceremony with several family members, including her two sons, to remember the sacrifice of veterans.
“The (pavers) and benches connect families to the past,” Meyer said.
Meyer is also from a military family. One of Meyer’s relatives who joined her for the ceremony was Sharon Trenholm of Dubuque. Trenholm said the memorial is much better with the new additions.
“This renews the interest in our veterans for this generation and to remind us to never forget,” Trenholm said.
A part of the revamping project included relocating the Vietnam War memorial to the Chaplain Schmitt memorial from its previous location at Miller Riverview Park.
Ryan Peterson, senior partner at RDG Planning and Design, said they wanted something to unite the two memorials. That’s where the golden mean — the moderate or mean position between two extremes — came into play.
The golden mean is shown by the Skyward sculpture on the circular landing of the boardwalk that goes over the pond.
“(The sculpture) symbolizes the balance between life and death which is obviously a big part of what our veterans have dealt with,” said Kevin Lynch, board chairman of the Dubuque Racing Association.
The Dubuque Racing Association provided the funding for the reconstruction. Lynch served as chairman of a Schmitt Island task force, an all-volunteer group that met monthly to brainstorm ideas for the renovation.
“There’s a lot of potential in that island,” Lynch said. “(The task force) had a lot of discussion talking about what would be the most impactful and carry the most meaning.”
The renovation of the memorial plaza was a project that could not have been completed without team effort from the city, veterans groups, Dubuque Racing Association and more, Lynch said.
“My hope is for this veterans memorial to be something our local veterans can be proud of, and feel like they’re getting the honor and recognition they deserve for serving our nation,” he said.