Local public health and health care leaders on Thursday examined how they would respond if a tornado were to hit Dubuque County, causing extensive property damage and knocking out power for days.
About 40 people gathered at the Dubuque County Emergency Responder Training Facility for a countywide tabletop exercise in which participants talked through how their respective agencies and facilities would handle a severe weather event and its aftermath.
Participants included representatives from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County, local hospitals, law enforcement, long-term-care facilities and American Red Cross.
The event offered community leaders the chance to make connections so they know what systems are in place to help them get through a disaster, as well as to give agencies the chance to share ideas with one another.
“When we do our exercises, that’s when we can find some parts of our plan that need to be enhanced,” said Tom Berger, director of Dubuque County Emergency Management, following the exercise.
During the exercise, John Carter, owner of Emergency Preparedness Consulting, walked participants through different stages of a scenario that started with forecasters predicting thunderstorms on Thursday. At each stage of the exercise, participants broke up into groups to talk through their plans to respond to the situation.
“We’re very early in this scenario, and what we’re looking at is, what do you do to prepare when you know something might be coming?” Carter told participants.
Attendees shared the ways they receive weather alerts, how they alert staff of the chance for severe weather and what initial steps they might take in their facilities.
“We’d be alerting staff to schedule their day accordingly and have their weather radios and either laptops or iPads ready to take home and charged if the alert looks like its going to be after-hours,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque.
Carter noted that while forecasters can pinpoint a general location for a storm, community leaders still should be attentive even if the storm seems to be farther away from them because a secondary storm could pop up in their area.
“It’s good that we have that accuracy, ... but we have told people severe thunderstorm warnings should be treated exactly like a tornado warning,” he said.
During the next part of the scenario, spotters observed a tornado moving through rural Dubuque County with golf-ball-sized hail, damaging properties and power lines and knocking out power to most of Centralia and Dubuque.
Attendees then talked through what actions they would take at that point, how they would activate their incident management team and how they would proactively notify families of people staying in health facilities.
Jeff Baker, director of the emergency department at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, noted that once the hospital switches to generator power, all elective surgeries are put on hold.
“The only thing you would go to surgery for is something that’s immediate,” he said.
Corrigan said the city and county would work with the Red Cross to determine how many people could be affected and need shelter. She noted that people needing shelter often stay with friends and relatives but that it is always better to have one available. The Red Cross has predetermined shelter sites locally.
“Those are the sites that we look to first, the ones that are on the list,” Corrigan said.
Participants also talked about the kinds of generators they keep at their facilities, what those generators can power and how long they would last in an electrical outage.
In the last part of the scenario, participants learned that power was not expected to be fully restored until Monday — four days after the storm hit — and that crews were having trouble getting to outage locations due to blocked roads.
Participants talked through aspects of their response such as how the county determines what roads have been impacted, how to avoid evacuating people from a care facility if possible and how facilities can communicate with Berger if they need something.
Corrigan noted that public health officials also would look to communicate to the public to watch for carbon monoxide if they are using home generators and to share what they should do with refrigerated food.
“Another big one is, do not call 911 or non-emergency police if you really don’t need them,” she said. “Don’t call them to find out if a street is closed because they’re totally overwhelmed. That’s some big messaging you’re getting out.”
Carter said following the event that a key goal of the exercise is to encourage collaboration among agencies before a disaster strikes and to make sure individual facilities have plans to respond. Communities that are prepared for disasters can bounce back more quickly and help those who are most vulnerable, he said.
“The more prepared people are, the more community resilience they have,” he said.
