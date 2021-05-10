MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- An indie rock band and a popular Americana musician will provide a jam-packed weekend of entertainment at a beloved Maquoketa music venue.
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers announced that Susto will return to the venue for a concert on Saturday, Aug. 21, while Shakey Graves, with opener Tre Burt, will perform on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Tickets for both concerts will go on sale through the venue at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
Susto has performed at the iconic Maquoketa venue before. The band has enjoyed success on the Billboard Independent Albums chart with its last two studio albums: "& I'm Fine Today," which climbed to No. 15 in 2017, and "Ever Since I Lost My Mind," which climbed to No. 10 in 2019.
Meanwhile, Shakey Graves has had success on both Billboard's Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts, cracking the top 10 on each multiple times. His latest well-received album, "Roll the Bones X," peaked on both charts in April.