The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday formalized their plan to eventually purchase a portion of a commercial building for the new home for the county’s 911 communications center.
Supervisors still differ on how the county would pay for the estimated $5 million in renovations. But they said at a meeting Monday that they will settle those differences and that 911 workers will have a new home one way or the other.
Supervisors set a meeting devoted to those negotiations for July 5 and committed to building owner Dubuque Initiatives that they will have a final decision by the end of July.
“We’re working through scenarios to make sure it’s affordable,” Supervisor Ann McDonough said Monday. “It is happening.”
For months, whenever they discussed 911’s potential move to the Dubuque Initiatives building located at 7900 Chavenelle Road, the supervisors — especially McDonough and Harley Pothoff — would reach a stalemate over Pothoff’s insistence that a new home for 911 come with a new way of funding it.
Pothoff agreed with Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen that the funding agreement shared by the city and county for 911 operations was unfair to Dubuque taxpayers. The City of Dubuque currently is supposed to pay for 67% of 911 operations, and the county 33%. But the county funds its portion from its general basic levy, which is paid by people who live both in and outside of Dubuque.
McDonough said she has not come around to Pothoff and Van Milligen’s opinion and wants to focus on the new building first.
At a recent meeting, McDonough and Pothoff agreed to disagree on the operational sharing agreement to assure Dubuque Initiatives they were interested in the building, regardless.
McDonough since has been planning her proposal for funding the buildout of the new 911 center and explained some components Monday — including the county borrowing money.
“The purchase price of this building … is budget-able for Sheriff (Joe) Kennedy’s department,” she said. “For the buildout … my proposal does include using debt strategically. Because you can actually budget, keep the levy rate perhaps the same and use debt conservatively — those words can be used in the same sentence.”
McDonough said changes the Iowa Legislature made to property taxes in this year’s session make borrowing money Dubuque County’s best and most-stable option for funding capital projects. The law requires local governments to reduce property tax levies if revenue growth exceeds set caps in a given year, requires more reporting and consolidates 15 tax levies available to cities into their general services levy.
“It makes good sense at this time, in this new budget world with caps from the state,” she said. “We’re one of the few counties that doesn’t use debt to look at planning for levy rates, to maintain good balances but also get done the capital projects that we need to.”
County Budget Director Stella Runde said she had been planning a work session to discuss borrowing money as an important strategy for the Board of Supervisors.
“It’s time, this summer, to start the education about what that means,” she said.
Following Monday’s meeting, Pothoff questioned whether the debt plan was necessary and said he still preferred Van Milligen’s offer that the City of Dubuque pay for part of the 911 buildout in exchange for Dubuque County gradually funding 100% of operations. Pothoff also pointed to the $2 million-plus the county has in a fund for long-term capital projects as a potential source.
Still, Pothoff said his different preferences from McDonough’s were not insurmountable.
“All we really need to do right now is commit to the property,” he said. “If we could get by without doing debt service, I would prefer going that route. But if it’s the most logical way to go about this without spending too much from current funds, that’s the way it is. We’ll see how the budget director thinks we should go.”
Kenniker previously withheld his support from the other supervisors’ earlier consensus to commit to the Dubuque Initiatives site, but he joined them in voting for the formal commitment Monday.
He was unable to be reached for comment after the meeting.
In the meantime, Dubuque Initiatives’ consultant David Lyons said the supervisors’ commitment will help the county more fully participate in ongoing planning efforts for the building. The 911 center would share the facility with a large child care center and a Dubuque Community Schools preschool center.
“We have to take a facility that was designed to work with one company and have it work for multiple entities,” Lyons said.