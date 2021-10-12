Sorry, an error occurred.
DUBUQUE, Iowa - A Muscatine man was convicted today of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of another man during a party in rural Iowa.
Milton Serrano Jr., 22, was originally charged with first-degree murder in the the July 19, 2020, death of 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton.
Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 29 at the Cedar County Courthouse.
Police said Serrano stabbed Stevens after Serrano was asked to leave a party in Clarence, Iowa. Stevens died at the scene.
Police said Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media hours after Stevens died.
The trial was moved to Dubuque due to pretrial publicity around the killing.