A youth counselor with a nonprofit organization is accused of sexually exploiting a teen boy from Dubuque.
Rachele R. Padgett, 21, of Central City, Iowa, was arrested at 6 a.m. today at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Telegraph Herald does not identify the victims of sexual abuse.
Court documents state that a teen client of Four Oaks Children & Family Services told a Linn County Department of Human Services caseworker that he had been involved in an intimate relationship with Padgett both on and off the Four Oaks Bertram campus, located in Cedar Rapids.
Four Oaks provides behavioral health and shelter services for youth, as well as other family programming. Based in Cedar Rapids, the agency also has a location in Dubuque.
The male said this intimate relationship with Padgett escalated when he added Padgett on his Instagram social media account, according to court documents. They would also meet up when he was away for weekend home visits in Dubuque.
The boy stated that the pair had sexual contact on several occasions.
Frank Nidey, Padgett's attorney, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Investigators with a search warrant used cellphone tower data and City of Dubuque traffic cameras to confirm that Padgett traveled to Dubuque at least five times during July. Camera footage shows Padgett’s vehicle in the vicinity of the boy's relative's house in Dubuque.
In an emailed statement, Jena Schoenhofer, director of communications for Four Oaks, said the agency's "foremost responsibility is fo rthe sfaety of the children in our care, the community and our staff."
"Four Oaks staff is working closely with area law enforcement following the reported incident," Schoenhofer wrote. "Padgett is no longer employed with Four Oaks."
According to a Four Oaks job listing, youth counselors "provide daily living supervision" for clients. They also are charged with establishing "a therapeutic relationship with the client based on trust and respect."