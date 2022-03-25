Local mental health experts described the COVID-19 pandemic as an unprecedented event that touched everyone in the tri-state area, and the exposure to that event brought with it an unprecedented level of mental trauma.
Throughout the pandemic, local mental health organizations saw people with previous mental health issues once again seeking assistance and people who had never sought help were for the first time seeking mental health services.
“The pandemic challenged people’s resiliency,” said Mae Hingtgen, CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, which operates in Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa. “The isolation and our daily lives and routines being interrupted saw people who experienced brain health issues for the first time.”
The World Health Organization estimates the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25% in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, the demand for mental health services saw increases with the arrival of the pandemic. Midwest Medical Center in Galena, Ill., started its mental health program in March 2020, and officials there immediately noted a spike in demand for mental health services.
“We had a waiting list right away, and we still have a waiting list,” said Clinic Manager Katie Meusel. “There is a substantial need for mental health services right now.”
However, the pandemic also created challenges for mental health organizations. Social distancing prompted many mental health therapy sessions to move online through teleconferencing.
“It was like — boom — where everything was telehealth,” Hingtgen said. “We saw that shift in delivery to now you are seeing a doctor online.”
Prior to the pandemic, providing mental health services online was relatively rare, but the pandemic changed that. And that change might not be temporary.
“Some people still prefer to use telehealth,” Hingtgen said. “It’s a situation now where people can have more options in how they seek services for brain health.”
Britni Farber, board president of NAMI Dubuque, said the pandemic and its universal impact on the community has brought to light the need for expanded mental health services in rural communities.”
“Rural areas and underserved populations are gaining more attention for their accessibility to care, and it’s important to assess and meet those needs,” Farber said. “COVID has highlighted deficiencies in brain health primary care.”
Meusel said rural communities like those in Jo Daviess County have struggled to easily access mental health services for years, but the pandemic has brought that issue even more to the forefront. And the implementation of online mental health treatment has made it easier for rural residents to get help.
“We have a lot of patients that live in rural areas that are far away,” Meusel said. “We’re starting to see those services come a little closer to home for them.”
In August 2020, Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, in collaboration with Hillcrest Family Services and Abbe Center for Community Mental Health, started the Mental Wellbeing Project to provide free mental health wellness coaching and therapy sessions to residents living within counties in east central Iowa. The project, which is funded through June 30, could be renewed if is determined that pandemic-induced trauma is still prevalent in the region’s counties, Hingtgen said.
She said those services have helped many residents cope with the mental trauma the pandemic has caused, and though some still are experiencing those issues, she also noted that the decline in COVID-19 cases and the apparent return to normalcy is improving the well-being of many residents.
“We went through collective trauma, and we were working our way through it,” Hingtgen said. “It feels like everywhere we are finally starting to experience some hope.”