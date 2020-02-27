Leaders behind local soil and water conservation efforts hope to expand their reach with the help of new funding from Dubuque County.
County supervisors recently agreed to budget $390,000 for the fiscal year that will begin July 1 to work with officials from the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District to provide additional incentives to farmers who implement conservation practices.
“I hope that this is a model throughout the state of Iowa,” Supervisor Jay Wickham said. “We have 99 counties. It’s going to take each and every county to be able to clean up the water and to be able to alleviate flooding.”
The additional funds will be used to provide money to farmers looking to implement cover crops and no-till practices, install buffer strips or to pilot saturated buffers on their land, according to Eric Schmechel, watershed coordinator for the soil and water district.
The district already receives state and federal dollars to encourage conservation projects among farmers, but county funding will allow officials to increase those incentives and give farmers more flexibility in committing to different conservation practices.
“It’s really about trying to find that sweet spot of where those incentives are high enough to get farmers to commit to this for a three- to five-year period,” Schmechel said.
The soil and water district received almost $980,000 in federal dollars in fiscal year 2019 for conservation projects. About $67,000 of that money was used for cover crop incentive payments on about 1,900 acres of farmland.
The district also received about $272,000 in state funds in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, which allowed officials to offer cover crop incentives for about 15,000 acres.
Conservation district officials are proposing to use county money to bring on an additional 5,000 acres where farmers use cover crops and no-till farming and to possibly offer higher incentives for those who choose to implement more conservation practices. They also would like to add 650 acres with buffers.
Cover crops planted in farmland help reduce erosion and runoff while improving soil quality and reducing nutrient pollution in nearby waterways. Buffers — vegetation planted along stream banks — help capture sediments leaving fields and help reduce runoff.
Schmechel said he hopes that the county’s contribution will help local officials secure more funds for conservation projects.
“It’ll assist us in developing those programs but also being more competitive as other future funding comes to fruition,” he said.
Supervisors also recently approved $225,000 to help with staffing, education and outreach and water monitoring to help implement City of Dubuque and county conservation efforts as part of an agreement between the county, city and soil and water district.