GARNAVILLO, Iowa – A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in a head-on collision with a tractor in Clayton County.
David Bushaw, 50, of Oelwein, died in the wreck, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday on Clayton Road near 232nd Street outside of Garnavillo. A crash report states that Bushaw was westbound when he attempted to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound tractor driven by Joshua Herzog, 18, of Garnavillo.