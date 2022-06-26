Tim Loeffelholz sees the goal of his volunteer work as bringing people and organizations together to help others.
“Through various agencies, really my goal is to get more people involved and to have some of these great volunteer organizations work together to help out each other’s clientele or each other’s organizations,” he said.
The Dubuque resident has volunteered with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Dubuque County Master Gardener Program since 2016 and with Dubuque Salvation Army since 2018. He currently serves as president and chairman, respectively, of the two organizations’ boards.
Loeffelholz has enjoyed gardening since he was a child. He said becoming a master gardener opened him up to other volunteer opportunities, including with food pantries.
“I have a passion for food sustainability,” he said. “I don’t feel people in Dubuque — or anywhere for that matter, but particularly in Dubuque — should be going hungry.”
He also helped start a garden at the Salvation Army to support its food pantry.
“The last two years, we’ve taken 1,000 pounds of produce out of the Salvation Army garden,” Loeffelholz said. “I was stunned when we were able to pull that much out of there.”
Loeffelholz noted that volunteers with the Salvation Army run a mobile food pantry and take some of the food to senior living apartments.
Loeffelholz and other volunteers with the Master Gardener Program and Salvation Army also will work with Jolene Koopman, coordinator of Caregiver Resource Center at Stonehill Communities, to provide cooking classes to caregivers and create other volunteer opportunities.
Sandi Helgerson, county director for Dubuque County ISU Extension, said Loeffelholz is a leader of the Master Gardeners’ most-engaged volunteer group.
“He’s really involved,” she said. “He wears a lot of hats, yet he still works full time and finds the time to be pretty involved with the extension office. His leadership is meaningful.”
Loeffelholz said there is no end of opportunities for people in Dubuque to volunteer, but the key is finding something that drives their passion.
“For me, I think the beauty of volunteering is it not only helps out community members, but I also think it helps out brain health during these troubled times,” he said. “There’s a sense of worth and satisfaction just knowing you’ve helped some other people out.”
