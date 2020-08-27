Lower Wisconsin Riverway receives wetland recognition

A local waterway has received a distinctive recognition.
The Lower Wisconsin Riverway has been recognized as a “Wetland of International Importance” by the United States and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, according to a press release.
The release states that the Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands signed in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971.
The area was designated in recognition of its “high-quality complex of wetlands, uplands and waterways and the important fish and wildlife habitat these provide,” according to the release.
The Lower Wisconsin is the longest free-flowing stretch of river in the Midwest and extends along 92 miles of the river from Prairie du Sac to the confluence with the Mississippi River.
This designation is Wisconsin’s sixth and largest with 49,000 acres. The site includes land owned by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the Ho-Chunk Nation and private landowners.
The Wisconsin Wetlands Association will host live, online presentations about the riverway’s ecology
on Sept. 11 and social history on Sept. 25. Visit wisconsinwetlands.org for more information.