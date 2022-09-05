A Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist will deliver the keynote address at this month’s United Nations International Day of Peace festival in Dubuque.

Jody Williams will present “Climate Injustice from Ecuador to NYC to DBQ” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Alumni Campus Center at Loras College, according to a press release.

