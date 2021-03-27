PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a rollover crash Thursday north of Platteville.
Miguel Chavarria, 31, of Baytown, Texas, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville with minor injuries, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday on Wisconsin 80 near Splinter Lane. A press release states that Chavarria was southbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline, went onto the far shoulder and started to slide. It then left the roadway, went airborne and rolled several times.
The badly damaged vehicle came to rest on its wheels. It had to be towed from the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.